Tiny Harris shares proud mom moment as son Major graduates from high school with honors

Tameka “Tiny” Harris is a proud mom.

The Xscape singer shared a video on Instagram Saturday celebrating her son Major, 17, as he crossed the stage at his high school graduation from Woodward Academy, diploma in hand.

As theGrio previously reported, Major’s senior prom sendoff just weeks ago already had fans emotional about how quickly the youngest Harris son had grown up, and the Harris family has had no shortage of headlines this year, from milestone moments to T.I.’s ongoing public feuds. People reported that the T.I. and Tiny‘s son’s graduation came with a significant honor, as all 288 graduates from Woodward Academy crossed the stage with scholarships.

“Big congratulations to my youngest son @majorpharris but biggest boss of the family. Who graduated with Honors today frm Woodward Academy. When I tell u all 288 graduates graduated with scholarships. It was so amazing to witness!” Tiny wrote in her caption. The graduation post also included a tribute to T.I.’s late sister Precious Harris, who died in 2019. “@preciousharris1913 would be overjoyed seeing her baby walk & with Honors,” she added.

The graduation moment caps a senior year Tiny has been documenting closely. At his prom last month, the family threw a full sendoff outside their home, complete with a photo session and a crowd of loved ones cheering the teen and his date on. Cardi B was among the celebrities who commented on that post, writing, “He such a gentleman and she so shy.”

Major is the middle child of the three children T.I. and Tiny share together, with King and Heiress as his siblings. The couple’s blended family also includes Zonnique, Deyjah, Domani and Messiah across both sides.