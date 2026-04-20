T.I. and Tiny’s “baby boy” Major Harris steps into his next chapter with standout senior prom moment

The Harris family is marking another milestone, and this one hits a little different.

Major Harris, the youngest son of T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, is officially stepping into young adulthood. Over the weekend, the teen celebrated his senior prom, giving fans a glimpse of just how much he’s grown since first appearing on “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.”

Long known as the “baby boy” of the Harris household, Major has often been seen as the quiet, thoughtful member of the family. But his prom sendoff reflects both maturity and a strong sense of personal style.

Dressed in a tailored double-breasted suit, complete with a black tie and a turquoise pocket square to match his date, Major looked every bit the part of a young man closing out a major life chapter. The moment was elevated even further by a celebratory sendoff outside the family’s home, where loved ones gathered to cheer him on. In true Harris fashion, the occasion included oversized “PROM” letters and fireworks, turning a traditional milestone into a full-on event.

For longtime viewers, the moment carries a deeper sense of nostalgia. Fans who watched Major grow up on screen are now witnessing him prepare for life beyond high school. While some of his siblings, like Domani and Zonnique, have leaned into music and entertainment, Major has carved out his own lane, focusing on academics and developing interests in theater and technology.

That focus has not gone unnoticed. Last year, Tiny shared clips of Major performing in a school production, drawing praise for his discipline and stage presence. His senior year reflects that same dedication, with prom serving as a symbolic launch into graduation season and whatever comes next.

The celebration also comes amid another proud moment for the family. Major’s older sister, Deyjah Harris, was recently inducted into Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. during a ceremony at Clark Atlanta University Panthers Stadium.

Together, the milestones highlight a season of growth for the Harris family—one that’s less about reality TV moments and more about real-life transitions. And for Major, the once “baby boy,” this prom isn’t just a night to remember. It’s a sign that his next chapter is already underway.