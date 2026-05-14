Cardi B humorously claps back after video of her arguing with Stefon Diggs goes viral amid reconciliation buzz

Cardi B is not letting a viral moment go unaddressed.

The Grammy-winning rapper responded on X after a video of her appearing to argue with Stefon Diggs began circulating online, turning the moment into a punchline before the internet could spin it further.

As theGrio previously reported, Diggs and Cardi were photographed together at his Diggs Deep Foundation Mother’s Day wellness event in Washington, D.C. last weekend.

The pair was seen showing PDA and sparking reunion rumors, and Diggs also attended her Little Miss Drama Tour stop in D.C. in April, the first time the two had been seen together publicly since their reported split. People reported that the Cardi B Stefon Diggs argument clip was captured by a bystander and shared online, showing her yelling at Diggs with no audio available.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were seen arguing outside a coffee shop in Maryland. pic.twitter.com/JYMQItdS1l — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 13, 2026

Cardi addressed it on her own terms. “Sometimes I forget I’m a celebrity… damn y’all ain’t never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?” she wrote on X. The Cardi B Stefon Diggs moment quickly became one of the more relatable celebrity stories of the week, with fans taking her side in the comments.

Sometimes I forget I’m a celebrity… damn y’all ain’t never cuss your babydad out when you hungry? — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 14, 2026

The two welcomed a son together in November 2025 and have had an on-and-off dynamic since their reported split earlier this year. A source close to Cardi told People she “pulled away from the drama in February” after feeling she could not fully trust Diggs. “She wasn’t in a place emotionally to deal with fighting and tension,” the source said. Still, the source added that Cardi “never closed the door completely” and that Diggs had recently made a visible effort to change things. “He stepped it up a few weeks ago and showed her that he wants to make it work. It was enough of an effort to get her attention. She still cares about him a lot.”

The pair first went viral as a couple at a New York Knicks playoff game in May 2025. Cardi confirmed the relationship on Instagram weeks later. Breakup rumors began surfacing after the Super Bowl in February, when the two unfollowed each other on social media. Cardi also shares three children with her estranged husband Offset, whose divorce from the rapper has not yet been finalized.