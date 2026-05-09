Happy feelings? Stefon Diggs and Cardi B spotted together at Mother’s Day event

Despite a very public breakup between them, it appears there aren’t many hard feelings between Stefon Diggs and Cardi B.

The former couple, who share a son together, took part in a Mother’s Day event hosted by the NFL player’s non-profit, the Diggs Deep Foundation on Saturday. In one clip shared by DC-bsaed journalist Kelsey Nicole Nelson, Diggs and Cardi can be spotted along a pink background in an embrace before Diggs kisses her on the cheek as they pose for photos.

.@iamcardib and @stefondiggs are all smiles at his Mother’s Day event the Diggs Deep Foundation is hosting. pic.twitter.com/PrqOfcP2Fx — Kelsey Nicole Nelson (KNN) (@therealknelson) May 9, 2026

The wellness event titled “A Moment for Moms” is the latest from the Diggs Deep Foundation, which was launched in 2023 through Athletes Charitable, a division of United Charitable, with a vision to provide immediate and ongoing emotional support and financial assistance to children and their families in the DC area. Last November, he hosted an event aimed to assist single mothers and families in need. Families from across the New England area ventured to Gillette Stadium for a night of entertainment, food, children’s crafts and family activities.

Despite their breakup in February, Diggs and Cardi have remained amicable at best. The NFL player was spotted supporting her during her “Little Miss Drama Tour,” including one night during her D.C. stop where Diggs was taking in the show with her family and spent a brief bit of time with their son backstage.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs backstage with Baby Brim during her Little Miss Drama Tour. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/086Z8cZwJa — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) April 29, 2026

Even in their low moments, Cardi was defensive of Diggs, especially when old foe Bia taunted her online. After the Boston rapper joked that Diggs had “more bms that receiving yards,” Cardi used a moment during the Los Angeles stop of her tour to make it clear, she might be able to talk bad about Diggs, but not everybody.

“Just because I ain’t f-cking with my bd doesn’t mean you get to talk about my bd.. this for you b-tch!” she told the crowd before launching into “Pretty & Petty.”

Earlier this week, Diggs was found not guilty of felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault in a case related to a pay dispute involving his former chef after a two day trial.