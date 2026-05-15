New couple alert? Rising stars Chase Infiniti and Tyriq Withers are reportedly dating

There might be a new buzzy pair in Hollywood.

Chase Infiniti, who broke through last year in “One Battle After Another” and “HIM” star Tyriq Withers are an item, according to PEOPLE. The two have been spending plenty of time together at various events and a friend close to the 26-year-old Infiniti confirmed that she and Withers are more than just good friends.

“Chase is having fun and dating,” the source said. “She’s in a really good place and enjoying herself like any young woman.”

The first instance of Infiniti and Withers being spotted together came courtesy of Kerry Washington at the NAACP Image Awards in February. The two were in Washington’s selfie for a collage she captioned as a “family reunion.”

The photos didn’t stop there. Throughout award season, up to the Met Gala on May 4, the two could be seen together rather closely, from a GQ after-party for the Met Gala hosted by Damson Idris and Infiniti to being in the Audi garage for an F1 race days prior. Withers also made sure he supported Infiniti for the debut of her Hulu series, “The Testaments,” a sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Before the source close to Infiniti confirmed the two were dating, fans online already began putting the couple together. At the Oscars in March, Infiniti played it cool when asked whether she and Withers were official.

“So? The internet is the internet. I don’t know,” she said at the time. “Listen, I credit a lot of it to also — I feel like Kerry Washington has kind of pulled the two of us together in a lot of this. So we’ve just been seeing each other so frequently, and then also with Miles [Caton, from ‘Sinners’] as well. But it’s been kind of cool because having Miles and having Tyriq and other Black young Hollywood … members of that community. I want to make sure that we all stay [friends].”

Around that exact same time, Withers told Cosmopolitan that he was “very much intimately single.”

“I haven’t really dated post-fame,” Withers told the publication. “I don’t even view it as…it’s so mind-blowing to me that people have seen my work and, like, get excited about my work. I don’t even think I have fame. I don’t know, it’s weird. But I’m excited to see how that is.”

The question is, do we wait until they’re Instagram official or let the young pair figure it out? Time will tell!