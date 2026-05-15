Kodak Black arrested for the second time in 8 days, attorney claims he’s being targeted

Kodak Black is back in a Florida jail. The rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was arrested Wednesday on charges of resisting an officer and attempting to flee law enforcement, marking his second arrest in just eight days.

As theGrio previously reported, Kodak Black was arrested on May 6 on a felony charge of trafficking MDMA stemming from a November incident outside a nonprofit in Orlando, and his legal history includes a cocaine arrest in 2023 and a string of prior drug-related charges stretching back years. People reported that the booking happened at Broward County Jail on Thursday, May 14, with bond set at $0 and both charges listed as pending trial.

His attorney, Bradford Cohen, pushed back on the development immediately. “This is a self surrender from yet another ‘investigation’ that just happened to also take 5 months to ‘investigate’ for allegedly fleeing and alluding,” Cohen told TMZ. “It’s not unexpected, as this is usually the procedure we go through where there is an unfounded weak arrest and then followed up by yet another arrest for cases that allegedly take 5 or 6 months to investigate. At this point I think everyone agrees that Kodak is consistently being targeted.”

The May 6 drug trafficking arrest came after Orlando police responded to reports of gunfire outside the Children’s Safety Village in November. Officers allegedly found drugs and items matching accessories Kodak had posted on Instagram, including a pair of pink scissors, a ring, and a gun. He pleaded not guilty in court on May 7 and was released on a $75,000 bond, a figure the judge set after noting the rapper’s 12 previous felony convictions.

The situation adds pressure to what is already a heavy legal calendar for the 28-year-old South Florida rapper, who now faces two separate active cases simultaneously.