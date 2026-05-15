‘Heartbreaking’: ‘Love Is Blind’ stars Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin Appiah reveal they’re divorcing after four years of marriage

Weeks after shutting down speculation that they were splitting, Kwame Appiah and his wife, Chelsea Griffin Appiah, confirmed they are headed for divorce.

The couple, who wed during the fourth season of “Love Is Blind,” announced they were going their separate ways in an Instagram post on Friday (May 15).

“Last week would have marked our fourth wedding anniversary,” Griffin wrote in a statement in a joint Instagram post on Thursday, May 15. “Out of respect for the life we shared, I wanted to address this moment directly with the community that has supported us over the years.”

She added, “It’s heartbreaking to share that our marriage is coming to an end. This is not the outcome I hoped for, and I entered this relationship with deep love, commitment, and the intention of building a lasting life together.”

Griffin and Appiah’s romance played out on the reality series in 2023. The couple had their moments, both in and out of the pods where things seemed a little testy, namely Kwame’s connection with Micah. At one point, Kwame revealed that he used his given name, Alex, often as a way to avoid racial bias in daily walks of life, including relationships. He and Griffin made it down the altar despite his mom’s hesitancy to accept Chelsea and more. However, four years after they said “I do,” the pair cited that their ultimate goals “didn’t align.”

In a separate IG slide, Appiah gave his thoughts on the pair’s difficult decision and what he cherished from their relationship.

“Unfortunately, we’re taking this moment to announce that after 4 years together, we’re going our separate ways,” he wrote. “This isn’t something either of us ever imagined, and it’s been one of the hardest decisions to make.”

“We built a life filled with memories, laughter, and love that I’ll always be grateful for,” he added. “We will always have respect and care for each other in everything we shared.”

Fans speculated the two had split after noticing Griffin did not use her married last name on Instagram or wear her wedding band in recent photos. However, the two put those rumors to rest at the time with an Instagram post admiring their new patio.