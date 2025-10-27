‘Love is Blind’ stars AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland tie the knot

Amber Desiree “AD” Smith is officially “Mrs. Sutherland.”

On Sunday, October 26, the reality TV star revealed in a joint Instagram post with fellow reality star Ollie Sutherland that the two tied the knot ahead of welcoming their first child together.

“The Sutherlands,” they captioned the post, which included a carousel of photos from their intimate day, from posing in front of the courthouse to strolling along Santa Monica Boulevard and capping things off with a joyful stop at McDonald’s.

AD wore a strapless white satin gown complete with a veil and bouquet, while Ollie kept it classic in a black tux as they embraced, showed off their rings, and shared fries to celebrate their new chapter.

The 30-somethings’ love story first captured fans’ attention across two continents. AD originally appeared on season 6 of “Love Is Blind” in the U.S., where she got engaged on the show but ultimately left heartbroken when her fiancé said “I don’t” at the altar. Meanwhile, across the pond, Ollie starred on season 1 of “Love Is Blind: UK,” where he too faced heartbreak after his on-screen romance unraveled before the finale.

Both later joined Netflix’s “Perfect Match,” a crossover dating competition that brings together singles from across the reality TV universe. There, AD and Ollie connected almost instantly and wound up engaged before the show wrapped. The couple announced their engagement during the “Love is Blind” reunion special, revealing Ollie had proposed with a romantic beach setup.

Just a few months later, in May, they shared that they were expecting their first child — a baby girl — with a touching video montage of ultrasound clips and AD’s growing bump.

Since then, the pair have spoken openly about their plans to build a life together abroad. AD has expressed her intention to relocate to the U.K. to be with Ollie full-time, calling the move “a leap of love” and saying she’s excited to embrace his world.

During their beachside engagement, Ollie famously said he’d never been happier than with AD.

“You’re my best friend, you’re the love of my life. I’ve never felt as happy as I have since I’ve met you,” he said as he got down on one knee. “Nothing would make me happier than spending the rest of my life loving you.”