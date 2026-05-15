Days after Kevin Hart roast, Sheryl Underwood scores Netflix comedy special

Sheryl Underwood was one of the more-discussed comedians at Netflix’s recent “The Roast of Kevin Hart” event. Now the longtime comedian is set to have her very own Netflix special.

The streaming giant confirmed that Underwood would set the stage for a one-night-only event on the platform. Executive produced by Hart, the comedy special will air in 2027.

“I’m ready to go to work,” Underwood told Tudum, Netflix’s entertainment magazine. “That’s all I want to do — work, help people feed their families, spread joy and laughter, and make content. I thank Netflix and Kevin Hart and everybody who played a role in this.”

The Emmy Award winner has participated in many roasts over time. During Sunday’s telecast, comedians aimed at Underwood by mentioning the death of her husband, who committed suicide early on in their marriage. Despite the nature of the jokes, Underwood kept her cool and fired back with some hard-hitting barbs of her own.

“A lot of people felt bad for me because they were talking about my husband’s suicide,” Underwood said. “But those jokes were written so well that they made me laugh. I believe the line is the intention of the comedian and the construction of the joke.”

Following the roast, Underwood went on a brief media blitz, not only defending the jokes told but also defending herself and her agency. She told “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” that the reactions the jokes got from the likes of Tony Hinchcliffe were exactly what comics looked for because a reaction at a roast means mission accomplished. You should be mad. That’s the reaction we want,” she said.

When stopped by TMZ shortly after the online backlash began to swell, she told the outlet, “Freedom of speech is alive and well at Netflix.”

Underwood is keeping busy to maintain the momentum of her roast appearance, one she says made fans “rediscover” her after her time as a daytime talk show host on “The Talk.” She has an upcoming memoir and more stand-up shows on the horizon, but everything will come with time.

Right now, she’s focused on the present and the new opportunities coming her way.