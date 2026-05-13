George Floyd’s brother criticizes joke made during Kevin Hart roast: ‘Tasteless’

Terrence Floyd is speaking out after a joke referencing his late brother was made during the recent Netflix roast of Kevin Hart.

In an interview with media personality Loren LoRosa on The Breakfast Club, Terrence Floyd criticized the use of George Floyd’s name as part of a comedic punchline by Tony Hinchcliffe during the televised roast event. The interview clip, shared on Instagram, quickly drew attention online as conversations continued around the boundaries of comedy and public trauma.

Terrence Floyd described the joke as “tasteless,” expressing disappointment that his brother’s death was used for entertainment. While he acknowledged that roast specials are known for edgy humor, he said some subjects should be approached with more care and sensitivity.

George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody in May 2020 sparked worldwide protests and renewed conversations about police brutality and racial injustice. His name has since become closely tied to the global social justice movement that followed.

The controversial joke emerged during Netflix’s roast event centered on Kevin Hart, which featured multiple comedians and celebrity guests delivering insults and provocative material in a traditional roast format. Clips from the special circulated widely on social media following the broadcast, with some viewers criticizing certain jokes as crossing the line.

Terrence Floyd’s response adds to the growing public discussion surrounding the role of comedy when addressing traumatic or politically sensitive topics. While some defended the roast format as intentionally provocative, others argued that references to real-life tragedies involving victims and grieving families should not be treated as easy punchlines.

Neither Kevin Hart nor Netflix had publicly responded to Terrence Floyd’s comments as of Tuesday.