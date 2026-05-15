Venus Williams set to return to French Open after five-year absence

Venus Williams is set to return to the French Open for the first time in five years, continuing one of the most remarkable late-career runs in professional tennis.

According to People, tournament organizers confirmed that the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion will compete in the women’s doubles draw at the 2026 French Open alongside fellow American Hailey Baptiste. The pair secured direct entry into the tournament through their combined rankings.

Williams, 45, will not compete in singles competition at Roland-Garros this year. Her last appearance at the French Open came in 2021.

The tennis legend remains one of the most accomplished players in the history of the sport. Over the course of her career, Williams has won seven Grand Slam singles titles and achieved the world No. 1 ranking in both singles and doubles competition. Alongside her sister, Serena Williams, she captured French Open women’s doubles titles in 1999 and 2010.

Williams also reached the French Open singles final in 2002, where she finished runner-up to Serena in one of the sport’s most memorable family rivalries.

Her return to Paris comes just months after she made history at the Australian Open earlier this year. Williams became the oldest woman ever to compete in the tournament’s main draw after receiving a wildcard entry in January 2026.

Although she lost in the first round to Olga Danilovic, Williams received widespread praise for continuing to compete at the highest level more than three decades after turning professional.

The 2026 French Open is scheduled to run from May 24 through June 7 in Paris and will feature a 128-player singles field alongside doubles competition.

Williams has remained active both on and off the court in recent years, balancing selective tournament appearances with business ventures, fashion projects and advocacy work. Her longevity continues to make her one of the most influential figures in tennis history.