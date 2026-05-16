Charles Barkley calls out homophobia in sports following the death of retired NBA player Jason Collins

As the NBA world paid tribute to Jason Collins, the first openly gay athlete in the four major North American sports, Charles Barkley used his time on ESPN to address a glaring issue in sports.

Collins was hailed as a trailblazer by the “Inside The NBA” cast following news of his death at the age of 47 from an aggressive form of brain cancer. After Kenny Smith suggested that the stigma against gay players coming out had softened due to Collins’ decision to come out publicly in 2013, Barkley interjected and said that it would still be a “big deal” if a player came out today.

“We live in a homophobic society,” Barkley said, adding, “Anybody who think we ain’t got a bunch of gay players in all sports, they’re just stupid. There is such an animosity towards the gay community.”

The league offered tribute to Collins on Tuesday, with Commissioner Adam Silver saying in a statement that the Stanford grad had an “impact and influence extended far beyond basketball as he helped make the NBA, WNBA and larger sports community more inclusive and welcoming for future generations. He exemplified outstanding leadership and professionalism throughout his 13-year NBA career and in his dedicated work as an NBA Cares ambassador.

“Jason will be remembered not only for breaking barriers, but also for the kindness and humanity that defined his life and touched so many others.”

The segment on “Inside” was a tribute to both Collins and Brandon Clarke, a forward for the Memphis Grizzlies. Clarke, a seven-year NBA veteran, died on Monday at the age of 29.

Barkley has long been a supporter of gay and trans rights. In a viral 2023 moment at a bar in California, the NBA Hall of Famer got on the microphone and let his stance be clear.

“If you’re gay, God bless you. If you’re trans, God bless you. And if you have a problem with them — f–k you,” he told a bar audience in Lake Tahoe, California. He made similar remarks in July of 2022.