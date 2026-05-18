Donovan Mitchell explains postgame interview delay after Cavs’ game 7 win, says he was hugging fiancée Coco Jones

Donovan Mitchell had 26 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers eliminated the Detroit Pistons 125-94 in Game 7 on Sunday night, but his first stop after the final buzzer was not the locker room or the postgame podium. It was Coco Jones.

As theGrio previously reported, Jones reflected just months ago on what their engagement means to her, calling marriage “the biggest contract I’ve ever signed”, and Mitchell has been openly vocal about how Jones grounds him, saying simply “she brings me peace”. College Sports Network reported that and posted by the NBA’s official X account.

Jones was courtside in a full Cavaliers-themed outfit, a wine-colored skirt paired with a white top and a Cavaliers logo hat. When the game ended, Mitchell walked straight to her, kissed her and held her in a tight embrace as both celebrated the win. When he eventually made it to his Prime Video postgame interview with Blake Griffin and crew, Mitchell was asked about the delay. His answer was simple: “I was hugging the fiancée.”

"I was hugging the fiancée."



Donovan Mitchell on why he was late to his postgame interview with the @NBAonPrime crew 😆



Mitchell and the Cavs are headed back to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2018! pic.twitter.com/EzED1vvo6b — NBA (@NBA) May 18, 2026

The celebration resonated with fans online. “She really is his good luck charm, so cute,” one wrote. “There’s nothing better than sharing the biggest moment of your career with the person who’s been by your side the whole way,” another added.

Mitchell also broke a personal playoff barrier on Sunday, advancing past the second round for the first time in his career. The Cavaliers now face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Game 1 set for Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Mitchell has previously said he plays better when Jones is watching courtside, and judging by Sunday’s performance, fans are already asking the couple to make that a permanent arrangement.

Mitchell and Jones have been together for nearly three years and their engagement was announced in July 2025, with Russell Wilson and Ciara credited with helping plan the tropical poolside proposal.