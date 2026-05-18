Shaquille O’Neal graduates from LSU with master’s degree

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal added another major achievement to his résumé on Saturday after earning a Master of Liberal Arts degree from Louisiana State University during the school’s commencement ceremony in Baton Rouge.

According to New Orlean’s WWL 4, the former LSU basketball superstar received his graduate degree from LSU’s College of Humanities & Social Sciences at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the same venue where he once dominated college basketball as one of the most celebrated players in school history.

O’Neal also addressed graduates during the ceremony, using his own journey as an example of perseverance, growth and the importance of education beyond professional success. His return to campus marked another milestone in a decades-long relationship with the university that helped launch his legendary basketball career.

Before becoming one of the most dominant centers in NBA history, O’Neal starred for LSU from 1989 to 1992 under coach Dale Brown. During his three seasons with the Tigers, he scored 1,941 career points and grabbed 1,217 rebounds, ranking among the program’s all-time leaders in both categories. In 1991, he was named Associated Press Player of the Year before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.

O’Neal initially completed his undergraduate degree at LSU in December 2000, the same year the university retired his iconic No. 33 jersey. LSU later honored him again in 2011 with a statue outside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Since retiring from basketball, O’Neal has built a successful career in broadcasting, business and entertainment. He has remained a strong advocate for education over the years, frequently encouraging young athletes to pursue degrees alongside sports careers. In 2012, O’Neal earned a doctorate in education (Ed.D) in organizational learning and leadership from Barry University.

The four-time NBA champion and 15-time All-Star currently works as a basketball analyst while continuing his business ventures and philanthropic efforts.