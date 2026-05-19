Byron Allen says he wants BuzzFeed and HuffPost journalists to remain fearless and independent

Byron Allen visited the offices of BuzzFeed and HuffPost on Monday, May 19, where he addressed employees and outlined his vision for the company following his recent acquisition.

During the meeting, and with theGrio present, Allen emphasized editorial independence, truth-telling and the significance of Black ownership in media, while assuring staff he does not intend to change the existing culture at either outlet.

“I want the HuffPost, I want you to be yourself,” Allen told employees. “I want you to be loud and proud. Say whatever the hell you want to say. Say it. Say it loud and proud.”

Allen encouraged journalists to aggressively report on issues they view as unjust or harmful.

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“If you see something that’s not right, say it,” he continued. “Say it and just get out there and be real. I want you to be real.”

The media executive also spoke about the role truth has played throughout his career, invoking his friendship with Coretta Scott King, the widow of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Coretta Scott King was a friend of mine,” Allen said. “And she taught me, she said, ‘Byron, our greatest weapon is the truth. If we bring the truth we will always win.’”

Allen’s remarks come at a time when many digital media companies continue facing questions about profitability, editorial direction and audience trust. His acquisition of BuzzFeed and HuffPost significantly expands Allen Media Group’s footprint, which already owns dozens of television stations, TheGrio, and The Weather Channel, among other properties.

Allen also spoke directly about the importance of Black ownership and the economic opportunities he believes it could create for BuzzFeed and HuffPost.

“We have Black majority ownership,” Allen said. “I think the culture will be the same. Here at BuzzFeed and HuffPost, the culture is the culture. I don’t think that changes.”

He added that his previous legal battles against major corporations over advertising inclusion could ultimately help drive additional revenue to the company.

“Because I sued a number of these corporations and said you need to include Black-owned media in your budgets because you’re literally spending a trillion dollars and there’s no economic inclusion, that opens the door,” Allen said.

At the same time, Allen stressed that he has no interest in reshaping the internal identity of the outlets under his ownership.

“I have no interest in any way, shape, or form of getting involved in the culture,” Allen said. “I love the culture of this company.”