Killer Mike launches new rent-to-own housing initiative aimed at helping Atlanta families build wealth

For years, Killer Mike has been outspoken about economic empowerment, Black ownership, and the widening wealth gap in Atlanta. Now, the rapper, activist, and entrepreneur is putting those ideas into practice through a new housing initiative focused on helping families move from renting to owning.

This week, Bridge Tower and Blackmon Real Estate announced the launch of Build-to-Ownership (B2O), a joint venture that will create lease-to-own housing opportunities across metro Atlanta.

The initiative, led by Killer Mike, whose legal name is Michael Render, and Bridge Tower Co-CEO Jackson Su, aims to offer residents the opportunity to lease newly built homes with a structured option to purchase them eventually. According to the companies, the program is designed to help families build equity and long-term financial stability in a housing market where traditional homeownership can often feel increasingly out of reach.

“This initiative is about bringing homeownership within reach for people who crave the stability that ownership offers,” Render said in a statement. “This will ultimately create stronger communities. It will also help families build wealth.”

Render went on to frame the project as part of a broader mission around community investment and economic access in Atlanta.

“Wealth is defined by the ability to own land,” he added, “and through the B2O program, we are making sure that the people who make Atlanta great have a real stake in its future.”

The venture plans to focus initially on high-growth areas throughout Greater Atlanta, particularly neighborhoods near employment centers, transit access, and retail hubs. The companies say the rollout will happen in phases, with the first acquisition announcement expected in the coming months.

The move is the latest example of Killer Mike expanding his footprint beyond music and into community-centered business ventures. In recent years, the Atlanta native has increasingly focused on financial literacy, cooperative economics, and Black ownership through projects tied to banking, workforce development, and affordable housing.

Atlanta has long been celebrated as a Black economic mecca, but maintaining that legacy has become more difficult as home prices continue to rise and longtime residents struggle to stay rooted in rapidly changing neighborhoods.

The B2O model appears aimed directly at that tension: creating a pathway for renters to become stakeholders in the communities they already call home, instead of being priced out of them.