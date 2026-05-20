‘They would have had him in chains before sundown’: Don Lemon blasts alleged double standard in Trump IRS case

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon sharply criticized President Donald Trump during a recent episode of “The Don Lemon Show,” calling attention to Trump’s legal settlement involving the Internal Revenue Service and questioning how the public reaction might differ if a Black president had taken similar actions.

Lemon reacted after reports that Trump settled a lawsuit against the IRS tied to the release of his tax returns. According to multiple reports, Trump had initially sought $10 billion in damages after a former IRS contractor unlawfully disclosed portions of his tax information during his first term. The case was reportedly resolved through a settlement connected to what Trump described as a “weaponization fund.”

During his commentary, Lemon criticized the optics of the situation and argued that public and political reactions would likely have been far harsher if former President Barack Obama had pursued a similar legal strategy.

“If Barack Obama had sued his own government, settled with himself in secret, created a billion-dollar fund—almost a $2B fund—with no congressional oversight to pay political allies, what would have happened?” Lemon asked during the broadcast.

“Y’all know exactly what would’ve happened. They would not have waited for a monologue, they would have had him in chains before sundown. Every network, every Republican, every talk radio host from here to Tulsa screaming, ‘Treason!’” he continued.

Lemon went on to claim that conservative media outlets and Republican lawmakers would have reacted aggressively if Obama had been involved in a comparable controversy. He accused critics of applying different standards to Trump and referenced longstanding political attacks against Democrats, including claims surrounding the so-called “Biden crime family.”

The comments quickly circulated online, sparking debate across social media platforms. Supporters of Lemon praised him for raising concerns about accountability and political double standards, while critics accused the journalist of exaggerating the situation and politicizing the issue.

Trump’s legal battle with the IRS stemmed from the disclosure of his tax records by a contractor who was later criminally charged. The settlement has also drawn criticism from some Democratic lawmakers, who have questioned the structure and oversight of the agreement.