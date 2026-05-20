Quinta Brunson to develop and star in new ‘Betty Boop’ movie

Quinta Brunson is heading from “Abbott Elementary” to Toon Town.

The Emmy-winning writer, creator, and actress is set to develop and star in a new feature film centered on the iconic cartoon character Betty Boop, according to a new report from Variety. The project is being developed through Brunson’s Fifth Chance Productions alongside Fleisher Studios, the company founded by Betty Boop creator Max Fleischer.

But this won’t simply be another live-action remake cashing in on nostalgia.

According to the official description, the film will explore the “origin and evolution” of Betty Boop through the perspective of animator Max Fleischer, examining the complicated relationship between an artist and the character he created as she evolves into a cultural phenomenon with a life of her own.

The framing feels especially exciting in the hands of Brunson, whose career has been built on understanding how performance, identity, and audience connect. From her viral internet beginnings to transforming “Abbott Elementary” into an Emmy-winning network hit, Brunson has a proven knack for formulating fresh takes on familiar formats.

Brunson has also been drawing recent comparisons to Betty Boop, thanks to her signature short curls, expressive face, and the animated icon’s classic silhouette. Social media reactions to the news were almost immediate, with many users calling the casting perfect. Others also noted the longstanding conversations around Betty Boop’s roots in Black culture, particularly the influence of Harlem jazz singer Baby Esther Jones on the character’s voice and performance style.

“Betty Boop is one of our nation’s most beloved cartoon characters, yet somehow still remains pleasantly niche,” Brunson said in a statement shared by Variety. She added that after learning more about the character’s origins, she realized there was “a much deeper story to tell” that could feel “refreshing, subversive, and timeless.”

The film also arrives amid a renewed cultural fascination with Betty Boop. The character recently returned to the spotlight through “Boop! The Musical” and a wave of fashion and nostalgia-driven merchandising that has reintroduced the nearly century-old icon to younger audiences.

While no release date has been announced, the project marks another major expansion of Brunson’s already impressive Hollywood résumé as she continues to balance acting, writing, producing, and voice work across film and television.

After the recent success of “Barbie,” we are really excited for the marketing, rollout, and reinterpretation of this iconic character!