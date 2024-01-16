2024 Emmys winners: Quinta Brunson, RuPaul, and more win big

The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards brought together the biggest names in television, honoring work across scripted and non-scripted shows throughout the 2022–2023 season.

As theGrio previously reported, the ceremony was delayed for months due to the Hollywood strikes over the summer. Despite the postponement, the awards show was a positive celebration of television’s past and present, with moving reunions from some of the most iconic casts in TV history, as well as inspiring speeches from the various winners.

Ayo Edebiri, winner of the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “The Bear,” poses in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Monday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri made history with their wins, taking home outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for their work in “Abbott Elementary” and “The Bear,” respectively. The wins marks the first time two Black women have taken home Emmys in comedy categories during the same ceremony.

Niecy Nash-Betts also took home a major award during the ceremony. She won for portraying Glenda Cleveland in the Netflix series “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” In her now-viral speech, Nash-Betts took the time to thank herself, saying, “and I want to say to myself, in front of all you beautiful people, ‘Go on, girl, with your bad self. You did that!'”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” continued to make Emmys history. The beloved reality competition series took home Outstanding Reality Competition Program for the fifth time. With his wins, RuPaul remains the most awarded Black artist in Emmys history.

RuPaul’s speech took time to address various legislation attacking drag across the country. “If a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her because knowledge is power and if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you, so listen to a drag queen,” RuPaul said in the speech. “We love you, thank you.”

Trevor Noah also made history as the first Black person to win outstanding talk series, per Variety. Noah won for his last season hosting “The Daily Show.”

Check out the winners list below (in bold):

Outstanding drama series

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Last of Us”

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

“Yellowjackets”





Outstanding comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Jury Duty”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“Wednesday”





Outstanding limited or anthology series

“Beef”

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”



Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”





Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”





Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”

Theo James, “The White Lotus”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”





Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”

Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”





Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”





Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”





Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”





Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”





Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”

Steven Yeun, “Beef”





Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie

Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Ali Wong, “Beef”





Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Murray Bartlett, “Welcome To Chippendales”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Joseph Lee, “Beef”

Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”

Young Mazino, “Beef”

Jesse Plemons, “Love & Death”





Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome To Chippendales”

Maria Bello, “Beef”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is In Trouble”

Juliette Lewis, “Welcome To Chippendales”

Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things”





Outstanding reality competition program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”





Outstanding talk series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Problem with Jon Stewart”





Outstanding scripted variety series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”





Outstanding writing for a drama series

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession”

Beau Willimon, “Andor”

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, “Bad Sisters”

Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul”

Peter Gould, “Better Call Saul”

Craig Mazin, “The Last of Us”

Mike White, “The White Lotus”





Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Lee Sung Jin, “Beef”

Joel Kim Booster, “Fire Island”

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, “Fleishman is in Trouble”

Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, “Prey”

Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, “Swarm”

Al Yankovic and Eric Appel, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”



Outstanding directing for a drama series

Mark Mylod, “Succession”

Benjamon Caron, “Andor”

Dearbhla Walsh, “Bad Sisters”

Peter Hoar, “The Last of Us”

Andrij Parekh, “Succession”

Lorene Scafaria, “Succession”

Mike White, “The White Lotus”





Outstanding variety special (live)

“Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium”

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna”

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

“The Oscars”

“75th Annual Tony Awards”





Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Christopher Storer, “The Bear”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Mekki Leeper, “Jury Duty”

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, “Only Murders in the Building”

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, “The Other Two”

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”







Outstanding directing for a comedy series

Christopher Storer, “The Bear”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Mary Lou Belli, “The Ms. Pat Show”

Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso”

Tim Burton, “Wednesday”

