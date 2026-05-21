21 Savage and Latto hint at birth of newborn and possible music collab

21 Savage may have revealed that Latto gave birth to their baby.

Earlier this week, Latto posted a reel of her pregnancy journey, saying that the baby would be coming “any day now.” But after 21 Savage shared some photos on Wednesday celebrating his favorite soccer team’s Premier League win, which included a picture of a baby wearing an Arsenal onesie, it appears that the couple’s newborn may have already arrived.

Fans and fellow celebrities like DJ Khaled, Sexyy Red, and Angel Reese are clamoring to Latto and 21 Savage’s comments on social media as the two seemed to confirm another step in their relationship via Instagram. As a follow-up to the baby photo, the musicians dropped a collaboration post with a graphic of a knife for 21 Savage and a cheetah print handle for Latto, signaling that the two may have something cooking ahead of Latto’s album release next week.

If the two are releasing a single, it will be another track added to a list of songs they have together, beginning with the 2020 track, ‘Pull Up’ on Latto’s album “Queen of the Souf.” Since then, they’ve released songs like “Pop It,” “Wheelie,” and “Switches and Snakes” together.

Only recently have the “Georgia Peach” artist and the “redrum” artist been public about their relationship. 21 Savage and Latto were rumored to be dating for years before Latto confirmed it last September through TMZ.

In March, Latto revealed she was pregnant through an announcement for her upcoming album, “Big Mama,” a nickname she was using before she was with child. She teased on her X account that she may be moving on from music after this project drops.

“5/29 My retirement album,” she wrote. “Thank you for everything.”