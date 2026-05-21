‘The Breakfast Club’ is going live on Netflix starting June 1 in the streamer’s first daily show

“The Breakfast Club” is about to get a whole new audience. Netflix announced Thursday that the influential morning show co-hosted by Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious will stream live on the platform every weekday starting June 1, marking the streamer’s first daily live program.

As theGrio previously reported, Netflix signed an exclusive deal with iHeartMedia in December 2025 to stream video podcasts including “The Breakfast Club” on the platform, and Charlamagne himself signed a five-year, $200 million deal with iHeartMedia around the same time, cementing his vision of building a Black podcast network. CNN reported that the Breakfast Club Netflix live stream will differ from its radio broadcast by filling commercial breaks with exclusive bonus content.

The live version will feature “exclusive bonus segments, behind-the-scenes moments, extended discussions and original content,” creating what Netflix describes as an “enhanced, uninterrupted experience.” The show will continue airing on Power 105.1/WWPR-FM and through national syndication via Premiere Networks.

“The media landscape will always evolve, but one thing consistently cuts through: live programming,” Charlamagne said in a statement. “That’s a big reason ‘The Breakfast Club’ has sustained its reign for so long. We’re building something powerful — real-time conversation, real community, on a global scale.”

The live show is the streamer’s first daily program but not its first live content. Netflix has previously streamed “The Bill Simmons Podcast” live on Sunday nights and has invested in live NFL games, comedy specials and events. Lauren Smith, Netflix’s vice president of content licensing and programming strategy, described it as “a big step forward in how we bring culturally defining audio-first franchises to life for Netflix audiences around the world.”

The move also deepens Netflix’s push into video podcasts, a space still largely dominated by YouTube. The company has announced deals with iHeartMedia, Spotify, and Barstool Sports, among others, as it positions itself for the growing video podcast market.