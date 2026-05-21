Leon Thomas earns major music honor as ASCAP celebrates his influence on R&B

Leon Thomas is set to receive one of ASCAP’s top honors as the organization recognizes his growing influence on contemporary R&B music.

According to the Associated Press, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers announced that Thomas will receive the 2026 ASCAP Vanguard Award during its invitation-only Rhythm & Soul Music Awards celebration on June 25 in Los Angeles. The award honors ASCAP members whose work is helping shape the future of music through innovation and creativity.

ASCAP executive vice president Nicole George-Middleton praised Thomas in an official statement, calling him “one of R&B’s most creative forces today” and highlighting his impact as both a songwriter and performer.

“Leon Thomas is one of R&B’s most creative forces today and is reshaping its sound with his boundary-breaking artistry. His passion, creativity and undeniable talent have established him as a defining voice of this generation.”

Thomas first entered the entertainment industry as a child actor on Broadway, appearing in productions including “The Lion King.” He later became widely known for portraying Andre Harris on Nickelodeon’s hit series “Victorious” alongside stars including Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice.

After transitioning away from acting, Thomas built a respected reputation behind the scenes in the music industry. He contributed songwriting and production work for artists such as Drake, Chris Brown, Kehlani and SZA. One of his most notable achievements came through co-writing SZA’s 2022 Grammy Award-winner “Snooze,” which became a major commercial and critical success and helped earn him ASCAP’s R&B/Hip-Hop and Rap Song of the Year honor in 2024.

Thomas’ own music career has also continued to gain momentum. His 2024 album “Mutt” showcased his blend of alternative R&B, soul and funk influences. The title track reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart and later received double-platinum certification. The project also earned Thomas Grammy wins, further cementing his place among the genre’s rising stars.

In recent months, Thomas released his EP “PHOLKS” and joined Bruno Mars for select dates on “The Romantic Tour.”

With songwriting credits, Grammy recognition and now an ASCAP Vanguard Award, Thomas continues establishing himself as one of the defining voices shaping the next era of R&B music.