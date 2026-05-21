Virginia judge dismisses felony charges against school official in Richneck Elementary shooting case

A Virginia circuit court judge has dismissed criminal charges against Ebony Parker, the former assistant principal at the center of the 2023 Richneck Elementary School shooting case, ruling that prosecutors failed to establish that her actions amounted to a crime.

According to CNN, Circuit Court Judge Rebecca Robinson issued the decision Thursday in the case involving Parker, who had been charged with eight counts of felony child abuse and neglect following the shooting in Newport News, Virginia.

“The court is of the legal opinion that this is not a crime,” Robinson said from the bench, according to court reporting. Parker appeared emotional as the ruling was read, lowering her head at the defense table.

The case stems from the January 2023 shooting at Richneck Elementary School, where a 6-year-old student shot and wounded first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner. Zwerner survived the attack but sustained serious injuries.

Prosecutors alleged that Parker ignored multiple warnings that the child had brought a firearm to school and failed to take appropriate action. Each of the eight felony counts corresponded to alleged acts or omissions tied to the incident, with prosecutors arguing she showed “gross, wanton, and culpable” disregard for student safety.

Parker pleaded not guilty throughout the proceedings.

Her defense team argued that while the outcome of the shooting was tragic, the prosecution did not meet the legal threshold to prove criminal liability under Virginia law.

The case has drawn national attention as one of several recent prosecutions examining responsibility in school shootings involving minors. In other states, courts have held parents criminally liable for providing access to firearms used in shootings, while cases involving school officials and law enforcement have often resulted in mixed outcomes.

Legal experts say the dismissal highlights ongoing uncertainty about how far criminal responsibility extends when warning signs are reported but a juvenile still manages to carry out violence.

No further charges are expected in Parker’s case following the ruling.