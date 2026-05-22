Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ is coming to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights

A new “Sinners” haunted house attraction will debut Aug. 28 at Universal Studios Orlando Resort and Sept. 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood as part of the annual Halloween Horror Nights event, according to Variety.

The experience is based on Ryan Coogler’s horror film, which became one of 2025’s biggest box office successes and earned multiple Academy Award nominations and wins. Set in the 1930s Mississippi Delta, the film follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack who are both played by Michael B. Jordan, as they return home to open a juke joint that becomes the site of a deadly vampire attack.

Universal said guests entering the haunted attraction will be transported into the film’s juke joint setting, where characters including Remmick, Bert, Joan, Sammie, Annie, Pearline, and Cornbread will appear throughout the experience. Visitors will also encounter the film’s vampires as they move through scenes inspired directly by the movie.

In a joint statement, producers Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian said they were excited to see audiences continue connecting with the project through the live attraction.

“Sinners Halloween Horror Nights gives fans the chance to step even deeper into the world of the film,” the producers said, adding that the attraction allows fans to experience the music, atmosphere, and tension from the movie in a new format.

Universal Orlando creative executive Mike Aiello also described the project as a natural fit for Halloween Horror Nights, citing the film’s mix of horror elements and broad audience appeal.

This year’s Halloween Horror Nights event will run for 42 nights and include eight haunted houses, scare zones, live entertainment, and the Terror Tram attraction.