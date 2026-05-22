Wendy and Eddie Osefo to face trial in 2027 in insurance fraud case

According toThe Baltimore Banner, Wendy and Eddie Osefo appeared Wednesday in Carroll County (Md.) Circuit Court for a brief status conference where a judge set trial dates for Jan. 25 through Jan. 29, 2027.

A Carroll County grand jury indicted the Osefos in October 2025 on multiple charges, including seven counts of insurance fraud, eight counts of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and one count of making a false statement to a police officer.

The charges stem from a reported burglary at the couple’s Finksburg, Maryland, home on April 7, 2024. Prosecutors allege the couple told authorities that approximately $450,000 worth of designer handbags and jewelry had been stolen while they were vacationing in Jamaica. The couple later submitted insurance claims to three separate insurance companies.

Investigators later alleged that several of the reported stolen items had actually been returned to stores for refunds before the burglary was reported, according to court filings cited by The Baltimore Banner.

The Osefos were arrested in October 2025 and later released after posting $50,000 bond.

Eddie Osefo and Wendy Osefo attend the Top Boy Season 3 Wrap Tastemaker Dinner at Cathedral & Little Sister on September 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

During earlier court proceedings, prosecutors argued the couple was facing financial difficulties. Prosecutor Melissa Hockensmith previously told a judge that investigators recovered dozens of credit and debit cards from luxury wallets, including a Chanel wallet that had allegedly been reported stolen.

Wendy Osefo’s attorney, Jeremy Eldridge, previously argued there was “no evidence” supporting the prosecution’s claims regarding the couple’s finances.

Judge Richard R. Titus later approved subpoenas seeking eight years of the couple’s personal and business financial records.

Wednesday’s hearing on Wendy and Eddie Osefo’s insurance fraud trial also drew attention from Bravo cameras, with a production crew filming the couple arriving and leaving the courthouse.



