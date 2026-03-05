‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ stars Wendy and Eddie Osefo will be tried separately in upcoming insurance fraud case

As it turns out, “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Wendy and Eddie Osefo will be tried separately in their upcoming insurance fraud case.

On Wednesday, March 4, the 41-year-old reality TV star and the 42-year-old attorney appeared in Carroll County Circuit Court in Maryland for a pretrial hearing where the husband and wife waived “Hicks Rule,” their right to a speedy trial within 180 days of their first court appearance, according to court records reviewed by theGrio.

Taria Shondell Faison, host of the “What Else Is Going On?” podcast, claimed she was in the courtroom during the hearing and later alleged on Threads that Wendy and Eddie “will no longer be tried together.”

“They are estimating that Wendy’s trial and Eddie’s trial will each run four days. With one day for the defense. Again, that is the current estimate,” Faison wrote.

While court records show a waiver submitted for both the husband and the wife, Faison claimed Wendy’s team did not submit one and was working to determine the earliest available date for her trial, while Eddie’s will be pushed out. However, there are no upcoming dates available.

It remains unclear whether the couple entered into any plea agreements.

Wendy Osefo and Eddie Osefo attend Netflix’s “Forever” Los Angeles Special Screening and After Party at TUDUM Theater on May 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images for Netflix)

Wendy and Eddie were both arrested on Oct. 9, 2025, at their home in Westminster, Maryland, after authorities accused them of filing fraudulent insurance claims tied to a reported burglary at their residence. According to investigators, the couple told police their home had been broken into in April 2024 while they were on vacation in Jamaica and reported that luxury items, including designer handbags and jewelry, had been stolen.

Prosecutors later alleged there were inconsistencies in the claim. Investigators said surveillance footage showed no signs of a break-in and that several items listed as stolen had either been returned for refunds or were later found in the couple’s possession.

Both Wendy and Eddie have been charged with a combined 33 criminal counts tied to insurance fraud, conspiracy, and providing false information to law enforcement. They were each released on $50,000 bond after their arrests and continue to claim no wrongdoing.

With the couple waiving their right to a speedy trial and their cases expected to proceed separately, next steps will be setting individual trial dates.

Meanwhile, the legal saga has also unfolded on camera. During the season 10 reunion of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” which aired in February, viewers saw footage filmed roughly a week after the couple’s October arrest, capturing Wendy and Eddie at home as they processed the situation and reflected on being taken into custody while trying to shield their three children from the fallout.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think it would lead to us being taken away in handcuffs,” Wendy said during the special. “It’s so crazy. It feels like a bad dream.”

“God’s got us,” Eddie added.