Stephen Colbert broadcasts friendly video call with late night successor Bryon Allen

It’s all good between Stephen Colbert and Byron Allen. The two comedians will no longer be sharing the late-night space on CBS, but that doesn’t mean they can’t give each other a call once in a while, which is what Colbert did.

After wrapping the final episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” which was canceled after 11 years, Colbert made a surprise appearance taking over a community access program in Michigan called “Only in Monroe,” hosted by Michelle Baumann and Kaye Lani Rae Rafko Wilson.

Colbert called in a few Michigan natives to appear on the hour-long broadcast, including Eminem and Jack White. He also called Allen, who took over his late-night slot on CBS.

During the call, Colbert told Allen in jest that he’s coming back for his spot.

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“Hey man, we’re on right now here in Monroe at 11:35 at night,” Colbert told Allen, who was born in Detroit, over FaceTime. “So we’re opposite you right now. I hate to do that, but I’m coming for you, brother. I can’t give up. I’m coming for you. Michigan public access is coming for you. No free rides, Byron Allen. You’ve got to earn this. I had to go up against the Jimmies. You’ve got to go against Michelle Baumann and Kaye Lani Rae Rafko Wilson and Jack White, our musical director.”

Then, before hanging up, Colbert shared a friendly message with Allen.



“Anyway, Byron, have a great show,” he said. “You’re the best, buddy. Thanks for picking up… Lovely fellow, Byron Allen.”

Allen’s late-night show, “Comics Unleashed,” formerly showed after Colbert, but was moved into the 11:35 p.m. slot after the show’s cancellation. Allen, who is the CEO of Allen Media Group, which owns theGrio, now has two late-night shows back-to-back on CBS, with “Funny You Should Ask” with Jon Kelley taking over at 12:37 a.m.