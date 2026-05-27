Vivica A. Fox challenges society’s double standard on women and aging

Vivica A. Fox is pushing back against public scrutiny, saying that society refuses to extend women the grace that comes naturally with aging.

On Thursday, the “Set It Off” actress spoke candidly with Yahoo Entertainment about beauty standards and the pressure women in Hollywood face as they get older.

“I’m a woman of a certain age, and you know, life changes, the body changes, and you’re not going to be the same size that you were when you were 19, 20 years old,” Fox, 61, said.

@yahooentertainment Vivica A. Fox opened up about beauty standards, longevity and navigating the entertainment industry over the years. ♬ original sound – Yahoo Entertainment

Fox also stated that people often forget that women’s physical appearance changes over time, while society holds them to higher standards.

“They can say very mean things to you. But I have to remember, I’m a woman. And I am comfortable in the skin I’m in; flaws and all. I do my best, honey, to keep it tight and right. But, I’m still human,” she said.

In recent years, many actresses in Hollywood have spoken out about ageism against women in the entertainment industry. Black women face more challenges, with both race and age being the determining factors when it comes to securing leading roles.

According to Cosmic Leads, actresses like Viola Davis, Halle Berry, Angela Bassett and Taraji P. Henson have spoken out about aging, landing roles after 40, the unfair wage gap and Hollywood’s continued reliance on youth for success.

“I’m in a business that, you know, you get judged by your looks constantly, especially if you were like, you know, [a] hot chick and stuff like that,” Fox said.

She continued, “Sometimes people don’t allow you the grace to age, to be normal, to live a little bit, to have children, to look a little bit more mature, to age.”

Fox shared encouraging advice for women who may be hard on themselves or influenced by public conversations about women and aging.

“To age is a blessing and a beautiful thing. And so, if you don’t listen to the chatterbox and stay true to who you are, and love who you are, it can destroy you, it really can,” she said.