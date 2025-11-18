Vivica A. Fox reveals the real reason why she can’t leave 50 Cent alone: ‘You know you got that one!’

Vivica A. Fox made waves last month when she opened up about her very public relationship with 50 Cent, which began in 2003. Now, the actress is not only clarifying those remarks, but she’s also letting the world in on why 50 stays on her mind from time to time.

During a sit-down with Sherri Shepherd on “Sherri,” Fox was reminded of what she told a crowd at the Chicago Ultimate Women’s Expo over dating, “Don’t date 50 Cent and don’t date no rappers,” while also revealing she’s not swearing off dating celebrities.

Shepherd herself weighed in after those comments about 50, suggesting 50 “put a soul tie” on Fox.

“He put it on Vivica,” the host said to an applauding audience. “That was that wink wink, nod, nod. No woman stays upset at a man for two decades unless that man put her in a trance at one point. You know it was good when you were still arguing through Bush, Obama, Trump, Biden and Trump again!”

Fast forward to Tuesday, and Fox, naturally, had to reel everyone back in.

“I didn’t say you couldn’t play with them,” she told Shepherd with a laugh. “But can I just get you for a second because you acted like I was on the picket line. Every time somebody asked me something, “Don’t date 50 Cent!” That was not it.”

Fox went on to clarify her comments from the Women’s Expo that went viral, framing it as something she would have told her 17-year-old self.

“That was me just like, ‘I wish I knew,'” she told Shepherd. “Not to go public so fast, not to have it out there, not to have the breakup that’s lasted 22 years.”

Fox also admitted that she saw the 50’s “Matrix” joke about her, and despite public perception, the two remain cordial to this day. As to why she can’t fully get away from the G-Unit rapper and mogul? Well, Fox pointed to one thing in particular.

“You always got that one that you always got a little special place for, but we are in a good place, and I’ll take the blue pill,” said Fox, referencing 50’s Matrix joke. “Oh my goodness. The orgasms were fabulous! Remember the time!”

She doubled down on the statement when stopped by paparazzi, prompting 50 to respond via Instagram.

“You ain’t gonna believe this man, but she tried to turn me out 😟I just got on 👀LOL,” he captioned the post before following up with a secondary post promoting Viagra. “What, 😟I don’t know what happened 👀see that’s your problem you think you know everything. LOL.”