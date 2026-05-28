Tia Mowry gives fans a glimpse at her new romance after divorce from Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry is giving fans a glimpse into her new romance following her divorce from Cory Hardrict.

The actress shared a series of photos on Instagram from a recent vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, including a smiling beach selfie with her new partner. The post marks one of the first times Mowry has publicly shared images featuring her mystery boyfriend since ending her marriage in 2023.

The carousel included snapshots from the couple’s stay at the Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, showing poolside meals, cocktails, beach views and moments from what appeared to be a relaxing luxury retreat. One photo showed Mowry laughing while posing beside her partner, who wore sunglasses and a white T-shirt. Another image captured him sketching a portrait of the actress during an art session.

“A little sunshine, a little peace, and a much-needed reset,” Mowry captioned the post. “Had the best time staying at @nobuloscabos.”

The update comes months after Mowry spoke candidly with People about rediscovering herself after her divorce. In a March interview, the Family Reunion star said she spent a long period focusing on healing, self-reflection and intentional dating before entering a new relationship.

“I manifested this,” Mowry told People at the time. “I was really able to learn who I am, what it was that I wanted, and what it was that I needed.”

While the actress has not publicly identified her new partner, she previously said she wanted to protect the privacy of the relationship while also confirming that she is “very happy.”

Mowry also credited close friend Gabrielle Union for helping her navigate life after divorce. Speaking at the Jhpiego Laughter Is the Best Medicine Gala earlier this year, Mowry described Union as a major source of support throughout the past several years.

“She has been an angel for me for the past four years,” Mowry said of Union. “I always tell her, I’m like, ‘You literally took me up under your wing.’”

Mowry and Hardrict announced their separation in 2022 before finalizing their divorce in 2023. The former couple share two children, son Cree and daughter Cairo.