Laverne Cox opens up about childhood trauma and suicide attempt in new memoir

Laverne Cox is sharing details about some of the most difficult moments of her childhood in her upcoming memoir, “Transcendent,” including experiences with sexual assault, bullying, and a suicide attempt at age 11.

According to People, the actress and activist discussed the emotional process of writing the book during a recent interview ahead of its June 9 release. The “Orange Is the New Black” star said revisiting those memories brought back feelings of shame she carried for years.

The memoir recounts how Cox, now 54, attempted suicide as a child by swallowing her mother’s pills after struggling with emotional pain and isolation. She said she survived the experience without telling anyone at the time.

Laverne Cox attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Cox also writes about being sexually assaulted at age 13 by two older boys in a church bathroom. In the interview, she described shame as the belief that a person is “unworthy of connection or belonging,” adding that revisiting those moments while writing the memoir was emotionally difficult.

“If someone finds this out about me, I’ll never be worthy of love,” Cox recalled thinking. “And that was what came up for me, even writing the chapter.”

Despite the trauma detailed in the her memoir, Cox said dance and education became lifelines during her childhood. She credited her mother for supporting her interest in dance and prioritizing her education, which later led Cox to attend the Alabama School of Fine Arts.

The memoir also reflects on resilience and healing. Cox said writing the book reminded her that even during painful experiences, she maintained a sense of purpose and determination.

Today, Cox says she approaches those childhood experiences differently than she once did. She explained that when feelings of unworthiness surface, she reminds herself that those emotions are connected to earlier trauma rather than her present reality.

The book arrives as Cox continues to use her platform to discuss mental health, identity, and personal growth. “Transcendent” is scheduled for release on June 9 and is currently available for pre-order.