Mamdani names NYPD whistleblower Edwin Raymond as NYC’s new sheriff after firing controversial former sheriff

Hours after firing a controversial sheriff, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani named a famed whistleblower to replace him.

Edwin Raymond, a former New York Police Department lieutenant who filed a discrimination lawsuit against the NYPD alleging his superiors enforced arrest quotas that specifically targeted Black and Latino men for incentives, including overtime, will take over the role formerly held by Anthony Miranda.

“Edwin Raymond represents the kind of public servant New Yorkers deserve: principled, courageous and deeply committed to justice,” Mamdani said in a statement.

“Throughout his career, he has fought to build a public safety system rooted in effectiveness, accountability and public trust. Edwin understands that true safety comes when government earns the confidence of the people it serves, and I am proud to welcome him to our administration as Sheriff of the City of New York.”

After retiring from the NYPD, Raymond refined his reform-minded stance on policing, unsuccessfully running for City Council in 2021 and writing the book “An Inconvenient Cop: My Fight to Change Policing in America” in 2023.

“I’m grateful for this appointment and everyone who stood by me, especially on the days when I couldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Raymond captioned the post on Instagram. “Through it all, I chose to move forward with conviction and doing what I knew was right and just for the people I took an oath to serve…YOU.”

He added, “While I can’t say this journey has been easy, your support has made this new role meaningful and worth it. I’m honored to continue serving you all. Let this always serve as a reminder that having integrity is not a dead end. Much love!”

Miranda, a holdover from former Mayor Eric Adams’ administration, faced widespread criticism for his office’s handling of unlicensed marijuana shops in the community, improperly seized evidence, workplace abuse lawsuits, corruption and more. In 2024, his own deputy sheriff’s union called on him to resign.