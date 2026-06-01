‘Michael’ is on track to become the highest-grossing music biopic ever

The Michael Jackson biopic “Michael” is on the verge of making box office history after earning an estimated $846.3 million worldwide, placing it within striking distance of becoming the highest-grossing music biopic ever released.

According to reports cited by Billboard and Complex, the film now trails only “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the 2018 Queen biopic starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury. That film finished its theatrical run with approximately $911 million globally, meaning “Michael” is less than $65 million away from taking the top spot.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and centered on the life and career of Michael Jackson, the movie has continued to attract audiences more than a month after its release. Industry analysts expect the film’s strong momentum to continue, especially with international markets still contributing heavily to its earnings.

A major driver behind the film’s success has been its global appeal. Reports indicate that nearly 60% of the movie’s revenue has come from outside the United States and Canada, reflecting Jackson’s enduring popularity across Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia. The film also benefited from a record-breaking opening weekend, which generated more than $217 million worldwide and became the largest debut ever for a music biopic.

The project stars Jaafar Jackson, Jackson’s nephew, in the lead role. The film chronicles key moments from Jackson’s rise to global superstardom and has sparked renewed interest in his music catalog among longtime fans and younger audiences alike.

Another notable figure behind the film’s success is Graham King, who also produced “Bohemian Rhapsody.” King has become one of Hollywood’s most successful producers in the music-biopic genre, having previously worked on “Jersey Boys” before overseeing both of the genre’s biggest commercial hits.