Steph Curry ends sneaker free agency with massive 10-year deal with Chinese company Li-Ning

Months after cutting ties with Under Armour and starting one of the more intriguing business free agencies in recent memory, NBA star Steph Curry has a new sneaker partner: Chinese company Li-Ning.

Curry made the announcement on social media, touting that his Curry Brand would expand its golf and lifestyle divisions with the company. Under Li-Ning, the company and Curry Brand will sell basketball products and athleisure lifestyle wear, allow Curry to sign male and female athletes under his brand, and launch a full golf line.

“I couldn’t be more proud to build a long-term vision with Li-Ning that will fuel Curry Brand for years to come and unlock the full potential of this company on a global scale,” Curry said in a personal letter announcing the deal. “We’ll aim to create game-changing products, launch elevated platforms, and bring storytelling that will inspire young boys and girls around the globe. My hope is for young athletes to find the same purpose, joy, and drive through sports that I’ve long enjoyed throughout this journey.”

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Curry wore shoes from several different companies, including Nike, Jordan, Adidas, Li-Ning, Dada and more. After the season concluded, he auctioned off his shoes, which garnered more than $1.7 million.

When Curry departed Under Armour, it ended one of the more fruitful partnerships between an athlete and a sneaker company not named Nike, Reebok or Adidas. As Curry revolutionized basketball, his shoes dominated among youth. According to a 2016 Business Insider article, Curry could have been worth up to $14 billion to UA thanks to his rising popularity on the court and the success of the Golden State Warriors.

In moving to Li-Ning, Curry joins a roster that includes fellow Warriors teammate Jimmy Butler. Curry credited Butler and NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade as two of the reasons why he linked with Li-Ning over a bevy of American and foreign companies that wanted to sign him and the Curry Brand.

“Throughout my sneaker free agency, I was impressed by the quality, comfort and performance of Li-Ning’s shoes,” he said.

Founded in 1990 by Chinese gymnast Li-Ning, the sneaker company first made waves when it lured Wade from Jordan Brand in 2012. He eventually would sign a lifetime deal with the company.