Peabo Bryson, beloved R&B singer and voice behind several classic hits such as ‘A Whole New World,’ dies at 75

Peabo Bryson, one of R&B’s vocal giants who rose to global fame with the 1992 song “A Whole New World” from Disney’s “Aladdin” soundtrack, has died.

Bryson’s family issued a statement on Tuesday, days after informing the world that the singer had suffered a stroke and was recovering.

“With broken hearts and profound sadness, the family of two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson, announces his passing,” the statement read in part. “He transitioned peacefully at 5:00 p.m. ET on the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him.”

It continued, “For more than five decades, Peabo’s extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life’s most cherished moments. His music carried generations through joyful celebrations, great love stories and enduring moments of comfort and inspiration, creating a legacy that will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him and the countless lives he touched through song.

“In this deeply difficult moment, the family asks for privacy as they mourn the loss of a beloved husband, father, family member, friend and artist whose impact extended far beyond the stage.

“We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world,” the family shared. “While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.”

Known for hit ballads with Regina Belle, Celine Dion, Natalie Cole, Roberta Flack and others, Bryson struck big with solo hits as well, including 1977’s “Feel The Fire,” 1984’s “If You’re Ever In My Arms Again,” “Show And Tell,” and “Can You Stop The Rain.” Along with “A Whole New World,” he scored another global hit performing the theme song to the Disney film “Beauty and the Beast” in 1991, alongside Dion.

Bryson was survived by his wife, Tanya Boniface Bryson, their son, Robert, his daughter, Linda Bryson. Funeral arrangements and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.