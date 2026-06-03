A$AP Rocky knows his kids are nepo babies: His solution is hilarious

A$AP Rocky is already thinking about one of the biggest challenges facing his children with Rihanna: growing up as celebrity kids in one of the most famous families in the world.

During his recent cover story interview with VIBE Magazine, the Harlem rapper addressed the reality that his sons, RZA, Riot, and daughter Rocki, will inevitably be labeled “nepo babies.” Rather than avoiding the conversation, Rocky addressed it with humor and honesty.

The rapper acknowledged that his children are being raised with rare opportunities and privileges most kids could only dream about. But according to Rocky, that doesn’t mean they should grow up entitled.

His solution is to make sure they spend time around family members whose lives look very different from theirs.

Rocky joked that interacting with their “rough” cousins will help keep them grounded and prevent them from developing inflated egos. The comment quickly stood out among fans on Instagram for its relatability and practicality. Rather than elaborate lectures about privilege, Rocky’s approach is rooted in family and real-life experiences.

Riot Rose Mayers, Rihanna and RZA Athelston Mayers attend the “Smurfs” U.S. Premiere at Paramount Pictures Studios on July 13, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

The conversation is part of a broader reflection on fatherhood that runs throughout the VIBE interview. The A$AP Rocky nepo babies conversation focused on how becoming a dad has changed the rapper emotionally and on how he is intentionally raising his children. This ensures they remain connected to their roots despite growing up in extraordinary circumstances. He also revealed that he no longer hosts recording sessions at home because he wants to shield his children from aspects of the music industry environment.

The rapper’s comments offer a rare glimpse into how he and Rihanna are navigating parenthood while balancing global fame, successful business ventures, and demanding careers. For Rocky, keeping his children humble is just as important as providing them with opportunities.

The A$AP Rocky nepo babies conversation is only one of many revealing moments in VIBE’s extensive profile, which also explores Rocky’s views on fatherhood, fashion, family life with Rihanna, and the next chapter of his career.