Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son RZA makes an adorable Savage X Fenty debut

It’s a family affair over at Savage X Fenty. This week, to promote its Classics by Savage X Fenty collection, Rihanna’s intimates and leisurewear brand released a photo campaign featuring her partner, A$AP Rocky, and the couple’s 2-year-old son, RZA. The father-son duo posed together in matching Savage X Fenty boxer briefs and tank tops.

The toddler is continuing an already notable run in front of the camera. Less than a year after his birth in May 2022, RZA made his modeling debut on the cover of Vogue. As previously reported by theGrio, the baby boy served sweet smiles as he posed with his famous mother and father, dressed in a Chrome Hearts diaper cover. Since then, the couple made RZA a big brother with the birth of their second son, Riot Rose, in 2023.

“They’re the best, having a house full of boys,” Rihanna said, reflecting on life as a boy mom, as previously reported by theGrio. “[RZA] struggled in the beginning, but he loves his little brother. Every time he thinks we’re not looking at him, he’ll come over and touch him. If the baby’s crying, he’ll come and just hold his hands. It hurts him if the baby is crying,” she said.

“He’ll wake up in the morning just saying ‘baby, baby, baby, baby, baby, baby,’” she added. “He loves him. It took a while, but he got there, and I’m proud of him.”

Now a family of four, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have gradually given the public more glimpses into their family life. From social media posts to campaign appearances, both parents take pride in their roles as mother and father.

Recently, the rapper gave fans an intimate look into his life as a dad, starring in Bottega Veneta’s “Portraits of Fatherhood” campaign. Showing the sincerity of his interactions as a father, the brand ambassador and his two sons posed together in a living room-like setting.

“This is me, embodying and embracing fatherhood, parenthood, companionship, and family, while still working on all aspects of my career,” he said, as previously reported by theGrio. “When you think about A$AP Rocky, you think about a playboy, pretty boy, bras being thrown onstage. This is about me as a one-woman man, as a family man. It is about what completes my life now: being present as a partner and a parent.”

In honor of RZA’s Savage X Fenty debut, the brand announced an exclusive offer for its VIP members to receive a free, limited-edition pair of toddler boxers with the code “CLASSICS” and the purchase of any men’s classic boxers pack. Despite the brand’s limited release of these toddler-sized togs, there’s been speculation that the Fenty mogul will soon venture into the children’s clothing market after the star reportedly trademarked “Fenty Kids” in 2023.

“… It’s something I might do. We’ll see,” she said, per theGrio. “I would have so much fun with that. Anything in miniature is just so cute.”

In the meantime, you can shop the Classics by Savage X Fenty collection at savagex.com.