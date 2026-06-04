Black voters spotlight double standard as Karen Bass faces challenge from reality TV star Spencer Pratt

As Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass advances to a likely November runoff against former reality television personality Spencer Pratt, many Black voters and commentators are framing the race as more than a local political contest. For them, it has become a conversation about race, qualifications, and the standards applied to Black women in leadership.

According to CNN, Bass secured a place on the November ballot following the city’s primary election, while Pratt was running in second place as ballot counting continued. No candidate appeared on track to win an outright majority, setting up a potential head-to-head race later this year.

Bass enters the contest with decades of public service experience, including serving as a California state legislator, U.S. congresswoman and mayor of the nation’s second-largest city. Pratt, meanwhile, is best known for his role on MTV’s reality series “The Hills” and is seeking elected office for the first time.

That contrast has sparked strong reactions across social media, particularly among Black users on Threads.

“Every Black woman in America knows exactly how Karen Bass feels tonight,” wrote user @losangelistaxoxo, echoing a sentiment that quickly gained traction online.

In another widely shared post, Los Angeles-based creator @freshhellcomic described the matchup as reflective of a broader experience many Black professionals recognize. “Imagine achieving what Karen Bass has in life only to end up next to this…,” the creator wrote, arguing that the issue was not Bass’ performance as mayor but the fact that an experienced elected official is being compared with a reality television figure with no government experience.

Similarly, @oludaraadeeyo pleaded with Bass to take notes from New York City’s newly elected Mayor Zohran Mamdami, “Karen Bass, girl. Please start using Mamdani’s campaign strategy or something. We cannot have another unqualified man running public office. This is serious.”

Other commenters pointed to what they viewed as a recurring pattern in American politics, where Black women are often expected to demonstrate exceptional qualifications while less-experienced candidates receive serious consideration. A message from actor/filmmaker @malyndahale that resonated with thousands of others online taking part in the discourse over the mayoral primary mentioned her desire for people to “just admit they would rather have a white man lead them into the ground than to have a Black woman in leadership.”

One of them, actress Yvette Nicole Brown also weighed in, responding that polls serve as that exact admission, while arguing that false narratives about Black women leaders are also to blame, while adding her belief that Black women voters don’t adhere to similar biases, “WE always vote for the greater good of EVERYBODY.”

Not all reactions focused on race. Some critics argued that voter frustration over homelessness, public safety and recovery from the 2025 Pacific Palisades wildfire has fueled support for Pratt’s outsider campaign. Sports journalist Jemele Hill noted that many voters are motivated by anger and dissatisfaction rather than detailed policy proposals, comparing Pratt’s appeal to broader populist movements.

As the November election approaches, the debate surrounding Bass and Pratt is increasingly becoming a broader discussion about leadership, qualifications, and whether Black women in politics face a different standard than their opponents.