Cardi B and Latto address their fallout and where their friendship stands now

Cardi B is telling her side of the fallout with Latto.

The “Bodega Baddie” rapper hopped on social media Thursday (June 4) after her “Put It On Da Floor Again” collaborator opened up about the rift in their relationship, which was caused by a leaked phone call.

“On that call I didn’t even mean to call you that, I didn’t mean any harm..” Cardi wrote on X. “There’s a difference in what I said vs what I meant. What I could have said was you was too forgiving and gave too much mercy in that situation.. But it was a heated conversation and I let my mouth get the best of me.”

I truly understand how you feel…and that’s exactly why I chose to apologize publicly because the disrespect became public. On that call I didn’t even mean to call you that, I didn’t mean any harm.. There’s a difference in what I said vs what I meant. What I could have said was… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 4, 2026

The rapper added, “I always had love and respect for you ! I always wanted to make it right but making it right looks different for the both of us… I wanted to connect with you but you wanted to address it on your album,” she said.

The initiation of Latto’s and Cardi’s friendship breakup played out for the public when an audio of a phone call supposedly between Cardi B and Ice Spice’s manager leaked online last September. Speaking about her fellow Bronx rapper, Cardi threatened to beat up Ice Spice, but not without invoking Latto’s name in an unflattering way.

“I’mma show y’all, I’m not Latto,” Cardi said in the clip. “I’mma beat her the f–k up. I’mma knock her the f–k out. All y’all. I’mma beat her ass. I’mma get Riot beat up by my n—as. Y’all gonna see what the fuck is up. Y’all think I’m fucking p—y a– Latto?”

After the leak, Cardi came clean and apologized for insulting Latto in a “hot” moment, saying, “I respect everything about her.” The 33-year-old rapper also added that she would apologize to Latto privately by gifting her a bag.

I was ranting and hot at the moment but I fck with Latto HEAVY!! I respect everything about her including her team thats so sweet.. AND NOPE! I’m not too prideful to apologize to somebody I really respect so this my public apology and now ima privately buy her a bag — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 30, 2025

But then, Latto took to the studio to respond to Cardi’s apology and gift. On her newest album, “Big Mama,” released in May, the 27-year-old new mom expressed that she wasn’t impressed with how Cardi handled the situation.

“Talkin’ ’bout buying Big Mama a bag like my n—a ain’t already bought it,” Latto raps on the track “Gimme Dat.”

The line immediately created a buzz among fans, who speculated it was directed at the “Bodak Yellow” artist. Then, in an interview with “The Breakfast Club,” released Thursday, Latto confirmed the suspicion.

“Well, yes, it was about Cardi,” she said. “I rap about what’s going on in my life at the moment.”

Latto also explained that the leaked audio came out right after she had recorded a verse for Cardi’s album, “Am I the Drama?”

“I was at an early stage of my pregnancy, and I rushed to the studio to do this verse for her first week’s sales. Literally, like two days later, I’m seeing all over the internet I’m being called p—y. I’m pregnant; emotions tied. And it was someone I deadass looked at as a friend… we was on a texting basis.”

Similarly, in this latest post, Cardi B also admitted to being emotional during a phone call about Ice Spice because she was pregnant.

“When the call came out, I was eight months pregnant, had just released my album, and was extremely overwhelmed and emotional. Thats not to excuse what I said but to let you know where I was in my head,” she said.

Both rappers are months removed from the situation that initially sparked their breakdown; it’s uncertain whether they’re ready to move on from this terse point in their relationship. Even though Latto said the audio leak left a “bad taste” in her mouth, she said she wasn’t closed off to a potential reconciliation.

“I’m open to a conversation, when, I don’t know. It wasn’t a diss, it was where I was in life,” she told “The Breakfast Club.”

Cardi, however, said that she has made “multiple attempts to connect” with the Atlanta rapper since the incident happened.