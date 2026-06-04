Lena Waithe opens up about why her marriage to Alana Mayo ended after two months

Lena Waithe is reflecting on the lessons she learned from her brief marriage to ex-wife Alana Mayo, saying the relationship ultimately ended because they envisioned different futures.

During a recent appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast, “The Chi” creator spoke candidly about her marriage to Mayo. According to People, Mayo and Waithe dated for five years before secretly getting married in November 2019. Just two months later, the couple announced their separation, with their divorce finalized in 2021.

Looking back, Waithe said she entered marriage focused on honoring the relationship rather than examining whether it aligned with her long-term happiness.

“I just didn’t have the language or understanding of that,” she explained, noting that she felt obligated to make the relationship work instead of asking herself what she truly wanted for the future.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Lena Waithe attends The Creative Coalition’s 2023 Television Humanitarian Awards at Kimpton La Peer Hotel on September 14, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Waithe said that one of the biggest issues of the marriage was that she and Mayo eventually realized they wanted different things, particularly when it came to having children. She admitted that she spent years postponing difficult conversations while trying to figure out her own desires and direction in life.

The Emmy winner said the breakup felt like a “car crash” and acknowledged that she could have handled parts of the separation better. Still, she views the experience as an important chapter in her personal growth.

Rather than harboring resentment, Waithe said the relationship taught her a deeper understanding of love. A love that prioritizes another person’s happiness, even if that means parting ways.

Today, she says she has gained valuable perspective from the experience and believes both she and Mayo ended up where they were meant to be.

“It’s about giving yourself grace,” Waithe said, adding that real love means wanting someone to be happy, even when that happiness no longer includes you.