‘Love Island USA’ contestant Vasana Montgomery apologizes after being dropped over N-word videos: ‘There is no excuse for it’

Vasana Montgomery, the “Love Island USA” contestant dropped from the season 8 cast over resurfaced videos of her using the N-word, has issued a public apology.

As theGrio reported, on May 30 it was confirmed that Montgomery had been removed from the show, just days before the June 2 season 8 premiere.

According to People reports, Montgomery apologized Wednesday, June 3, in a message posted to her Instagram Stories.

“I want to address a couple videos from my teen years that have recently resurfaced,” Montgomery wrote. “In those videos, I used a racial slur. There is no excuse for it, and I am deeply sorry. I am embarrassed and disappointed by my words.”

“I take full responsibility for what I said and understand why it has hurt and upset people,” she continued, adding that she has “grown a lot as a person” since the videos were recorded. “That growth does not erase my mistake, and I am not asking anyone to excuse it,” she wrote. She added that while she believes people should be held accountable for their actions, she also believes in “growth, learning, and becoming better.”

She finished her statement by saying, “To anyone I hurt or disappointed, I am truly sorry.”

The Vasana Montgomery apology follows a pattern that has now repeated itself three times across two seasons of the show. During season 7, Yulissa Escobar was pulled from the villa within the first week after clips of her using the N-word on two separate podcasts resurfaced. Weeks later, Cierra Ortega exited the show after old posts containing an anti-Asian racial slur came to light. Both women later issued apologies.

Love Island USA season 8 airs at 9 p.m. ET on Thursdays through Tuesdays on Peacock.