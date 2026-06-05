50 Cent Says His Netflix Diddy Documentary Was Never About ‘Kicking a Man While He’s Down’

50 Cent is addressing criticism surrounding his Netflix documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs, saying the project was never intended as a personal attack but an effort to tell a story that needed to be told.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the rapper and television producer pushed back against claims that Sean Combs: The Reckoning was created to capitalize on the legal troubles of his longtime industry rival. Instead, 50 Cent said the project was driven by a desire to address allegations and stories that many people had avoided discussing publicly for years.

“I knew some people would have something negative to say about the doc,” he said. “They would look at it and go, ‘Kicking the man while he’s down.’ That’s not what it is. It’s finally saying something about it.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends the NFTE 2024 Entrepreneurial Spirits Award Gala at Guastavino’s on May 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The four-part Netflix series, directed by filmmaker Alex Stapleton, premiered in December and became one of the platform’s most-watched nonfiction releases. While several documentaries have examined the allegations surrounding Combs, Stapleton said their goal was to create a broader examination of the power structures that allowed his influence to grow over decades.

According to 50 Cent, the project was never designed as a hit piece. Instead, the team focused on building a detailed timeline of Combs’ rise in music and business while also highlighting the voices of people who had previously been overlooked.

Stapleton acknowledged that some viewers questioned whether “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” was unfairly targeting a prominent Black figure. However, she argued that the series should be viewed through the lens of accountability and journalism rather than celebrity rivalry.

For 50 Cent, the documentary’s success wasn’t simply measured by ratings or awards attention. He suggested the larger goal was to encourage conversations that many in the entertainment industry had been unwilling to have.

As “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” continues to gain recognition, including Emmy consideration, 50 Cent maintains that the series was never about personal grievances.