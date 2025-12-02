Netflix’s ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ doc reveals new, disturbing allegations against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

This week, Netflix released its highly anticipated four-part documentary about Diddy, titled “Sean Combs: The Reckoning.” Among the exclusive footage, the documentary features a series of voices sharing their experiences with Combs. Amongst the many voices appearing in the film executive produced by 50 Cent was Aubrey O’Day, a member of the former girl group “Danity Kane,” which was discovered on Combs’ show “Making the Band” in 2005.

“Diddy made it clear that I was ‘the looker,’” O’Day said, recalling her experience working with Combs, per Variety. “I remember that phrase a lot. He was separating me, and there was a different set of expectations from me, and I just naturally float[ed] into the grooming.”

O’Day, who has been outspoken about her negative experience working with the Bad Boy mogul, specifically read emails allegedly dating back to 2008 in which Combs made sexual advances towards her.

“There are emails with pictures of his penis. ‘I don’t want to just f—k you, I want to turn you out,’” O’Day said, reading the messages out loud. “I can see you being with some m——r that you tell what to do. I make my woman do what I tell her to do, and she loves it. I just want and like to do things different. Imma finish watching this porn and finish masturbating. I’ll think of you. If you change your mind and get ready to do what I say, hit me.”

However, unlike in the traditional office setting, where a boss would be fired for this inappropriate conduct, the “Danity Kane” star says she was fired months after receiving those messages.

“I was fired,” she continued. “I absolutely felt that I was fired for not participating sexually, but I also found out later that [fellow Danity Kane member] Dawn [Richard] and Puff were recording a different project. I was the star of the show, and Puff needed to move that entire audience over to a new project.”

Beyond the extra scrutiny O’Day received while on the reality show, there was also an affidavit from a woman who allegedly witnessed Combs and another man sexually assaulting an incapacitated O’Day in 2005.

“I don’t even know if I was raped,” O’Day shared, noting that she has no memory of this alleged assault, per Rolling Stone. “And I don’t want to know.”

Combs legal team, who describe the new documentary as a “shameful hit piece,” has not addressed the individual accusations discussed in the project.

“We’re not going to comment on individual claims being repeated in the documentary. Many of the people featured have longstanding personal grievances, financial motives, or credibility issues that have been documented for years,” they said in a statement to Variety. “Several of these stories have already been addressed in court filings, and others were never raised in any legal forum because they’re simply not true. The project was built around a one-sided narrative led by a publicly admitted adversary, and it repeats allegations without context, evidence, or verification Sean Combs will continue to address legitimate matters through the legal process, not through a biased Netflix production.”

Though Combs’ attorneys have sent a cease and desist to the streaming platform, viewers can watch the four-part docuseries on Netflix.