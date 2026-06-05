Karl-Anthony Towns says he felt his late mother’s presence during Knicks’ Game 1 NBA Finals victory

Karl-Anthony Towns delivered a standout performance in the New York Knicks’ Game 1 victory in the NBA Finals, but it was his emotional postgame comments about his late mother that resonated deeply with fans.

Following the Knicks’ 105-95 win, Towns reflected on the sense of peace he felt throughout the game, saying he believed the feeling came from his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, who died in April 2020 due to complications related to COVID-19.

Speaking during a postgame interview on “Inside the NBA,” Towns said he felt unusually calm before and during the game.

KAT:



"I just felt a calm and a peace that had to be come from the woman above (his mom). I felt like a kid. It was just fun out here. It felt like I was a kid getting ready to go play my Saturday AAU games and Sunday AAU games. In a way I felt like I was seeing her in the… pic.twitter.com/iGj4FwxL8C — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 4, 2026

“I just felt a calm and a peace that had to be coming from the woman above,” Towns said. “It felt like I was a kid getting ready to go play my Saturday AAU games and Sunday AAU games. In a way, I felt like I was seeing her in the stands.”

The moment added another emotional chapter to Towns’ well-documented journey through grief. His mother was one of his biggest supporters throughout his basketball career, frequently attending his games from his youth in New Jersey through his rise to NBA stardom.

On the court, Towns played a pivotal role in helping New York secure the opening game of the championship series. He finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and one block while contributing on both ends of the floor.

The victory was particularly significant for a Knicks franchise seeking its first NBA championship in decades. New York overcame a double-digit deficit to claim the series opener, with Towns providing key minutes during the comeback effort.

Towns has often spoken publicly about the impact his mother’s death had on his life and career. In the years since her passing, he has become an advocate for COVID-19 awareness and has shared candid reflections on navigating personal loss while competing at the highest level of professional sports.