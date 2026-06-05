Melody Shari posts a series of alarming Instagram Stories about fighting for her life

Popular businesswoman Melody Shari is raising alarm bells among her fan base this week after posting a series of cryptic and distressing Instagram Stories, telling followers she has been “fighting for her life” and that her children’s anxiety has become visible to her daily.

The messages drew immediate concern from fans, with the “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” alum referencing lies being told about her, a situation still affecting her children, and conversations she has been dreading having.

The Jasmine Brand shared a series of Shari also referenced her decision to walk away from Love & Marriage: Huntsville, citing what she called “allowed abuse” on set.

“The last few days, I literally have been in fighting for my LIFE!” she wrote in one slide. “Lies won’t stand…but still…REALLY?!? Like to make up something?!!? Wow.”

In a separate slide, she addressed her children directly. “I barely slept last night. I literally can feel my nervous system…it’s as if I’m just shaking and can’t stop,” she wrote. “I look at my babies. They’re at peace right now. Sleeping. That’s the most peace I see in them because when the day begins, their anxiety begins. Question after question. Angry. Furious. Heartbroken.”

Her messages took their most striking turn when she described telling her four children she may have to leave. “Telling my kids I may have to leave. But find me when you’re of age. I’ll be here. One of the hardest convos of my LIFE,” she wrote. “Seeing the pain and hurt in their eyes, I don’t know what they’re going to do. But I know that they know…they will be able to find me eventually.”

She also referenced the show directly, writing, “I literally walked away from that show. Was tired of the allowed abuse…the protection and covering. The constant yelling, screaming, blatant lies, cursing women out…etc etc. on national television!!!!” A final slide read simply: “Decisions to be made. Hard conversations to have. Therapist on speed dial.”

In 2024, Shari’s ex-husband Martell Holt was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge; however, Holt was never mentioned in the messages. The former couple shares four children from their 14-year marriage. Shari and Holt’s divorce was finalized on March 12, 2021. The pair separated in April 2020, after he got another woman pregnant while still married to her.