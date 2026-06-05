Netflix to stream intimate Jean-Michel Basquiat documentary featuring rare family insights

Netflix has acquired a new documentary about legendary artist Jean-Michel Basquiat ahead of its world premiere at the 2026 Tribeca Festival, bringing one of the most anticipated art documentaries of the year to a global audience.

Titled “Jean-Michel Basquiat,” the film was directed by Quinn Whitney Wilson and Viridiana Lieberman and was created with the participation of Basquiat’s family. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary aims to move beyond the mythology surrounding the artist and provide a more intimate look at the man behind the cultural icon.

The project features new interviews with family members and close friends, along with never-before-seen artwork and archival material.

Basquiat’s sisters, Jeanine Heriveaux and Lisane Basquiat, served as executive producers on the documentary and praised the filmmakers’ approach to telling their brother’s story.

“We, his family, are deeply proud to see Jean-Michel’s full humanity brought to light with such care, intention and respect,” Heriveaux and Basquiat said in a statement shared by THR.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Basquiat emerged from New York’s downtown art scene in the late 1970s and became one of the most influential artists of his generation. His work blended graffiti, street culture, neo-expressionism, and social commentary, helping redefine contemporary art before his death in 1988 at the age of 27.

The documentary also boasts a notable group of executive producers, including Travis Kelce. Producers say the film seeks to separate the public legend from the private individual, offering audiences a deeper understanding of Basquiat’s life, creative process and enduring cultural impact.

“Jean-Michel Basquiat’s legacy is undeniable,” directors Wilson and Liberman said via statement. “We see his art everywhere, from the most historical museums to the clothing moving through the streets. Yet the myth and the man are not one and the same, and across the decades, ‘Basquiat’ has become a moniker that doesn’t capture the entire person. His origins have hardened into an ever-growing mythology, and it’s long overdue to meet him in all the multifaceted and powerful ways he moved through this world. That’s our goal with this film, and we couldn’t imagine a better home than Netflix, whose global reach matches his own.”

The acquisition gives Netflix another high-profile documentary focused on a major cultural figure and ensures Basquiat’s story will reach viewers worldwide following its Tribeca debut.