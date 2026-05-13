‘Welcome back’: Netflix sets fall premiere date for ‘A Different World’ revival

Netflix is inviting all incoming freshmen back to Hillman College.

The streaming giant revealed on Wednesday that the much-anticipated revival of “A Different World” would premiere around the same time as those freshmen in real life begin their college journeys.

In a teaser poster shared on social media, fans can see Dwayne Wayne’s iconic flip glasses along with the tagline: “Welcome Back To Hillman.”

New class. Same Hillman pride.



A Different World premieres Fall 2026! pic.twitter.com/MY6Zo1YhTc — Netflix (@netflix) May 13, 2026

Although no further details have been revealed about the exact date of the premiere, the 10-episode series will be executive-produced by Felicia Pride and Debbie Allen and focuses on Deborah Wayne (Maleah Joi Moon), the well-intentioned, free-spirited youngest child of Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitley Gilbert-Wayne (Jasmine Guy) attempting to navigate her own legacy at the ficticious HBCU and escape the large shadow that her parents left.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 20: Maleah Joi Moon attends “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” Opening Night at Longacre Theatre on November 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

As Hillman welcomes in the next generation of students to set out their own paths, the series will feature plenty of familiar faces from the original NBC series, which ran from 1987 to 1993. Fan favorites will reprise their old roles with Darryl M. Bell as Ron Johnson, Cree Summer as Freddie Brooks, Charnele Brown as Dr. Kimberly Reese Boyer, Jenifer Lewis as Professor Davenport, Jada Pinkett Smith as Lena James, Dawnn Lewis as Jaleesa Vinson-Taylor, Glynn Turman as Col. Bradford Taylor, Karen Malina White as Charmaine Brown and Ajai Sanders as Gina Deveaux.

Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood, who both wrote on the original show, will also serve as executive producers.

Earlier this month, the series wrapped filming in Atlanta, just as it was announced that Allen would be the commencement speaker for Clark Atlanta University’s 2026 graduating class.