Nick Cannon reveals some mothers of his children avoid the spotlight for personal and professional reasons

Nick Cannon is opening up about the complex realities of co-parenting in the public eye, revealing that not all the mothers of his children are comfortable with the attention that comes with his celebrity.

During a recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” Cannon discussed his relationships with the mothers of his children and the different ways they navigate life in the spotlight. According to Cannon, several of the mothers of his children prefer to keep a low profile and avoid public scrutiny altogether. He noted that some have careers and professional responsibilities that make constant media attention undesirable.

When asked whether he favored Brie Tiesi over the other mothers of his children because they were constantly on social media, Cannon offered a bit of perspective.

“I think the reason why people see that, and I understand, is because she’s in media like that,” he said around the 4-minute mark. “She’s … social media is part of her business. She’s always posting.”

Tiesi, who stars on “Selling Sunset,” is one of the few women in Cannon’s orbit who have no issue discussing their unique life together as parents. When it comes to Brittany Bell, the mother of three of Cannon’s children, the mere prospect of being identified as his “baby mama,” given her professional status, is an issue for Cannon.

“She’s literally a psychologist,” Cannon explained. “In the space with like children and stuff, she’s like, ‘This isn’t good for my actual career to always be looked at as one of the baby mamas.’ So, I have to respect that energy. I’m probably at that household and with those kids more than anybody just because of the amount of kids and they’re in school and stuff. But she’s like, ‘I don’t want cameras and all that. If I do, I want to be able to control the narrative because I’m a doctor.’ You know what I mean?”

Cannon said that with his upcoming Netflix documentary, he hopes people realize he loves his children’s mothers equally.

The comments offered a glimpse into the realities faced by people connected to high-profile celebrities. While some individuals may embrace public recognition, others choose to protect their privacy, careers, and families from the intense scrutiny that often accompanies fame.

Cannon has frequently discussed fatherhood and co-parenting in interviews, emphasizing the importance of maintaining positive relationships with his children’s mothers and supporting each family’s individual needs. His latest remarks reinforced the idea that every co-parenting arrangement is different and that not everyone involved wants a public platform.

As public fascination with Cannon’s family life continues, his interview underscored a lesser-discussed aspect of celebrity culture: the efforts many family members make to remain out of the spotlight, even when public curiosity remains high.