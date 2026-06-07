Simone Biles says she ‘almost died’ during frightening health scare, reminding fans even superheroes need rest

When Simone Biles speaks, people listen.

Not just because she’s the most decorated gymnast in history, but because over the past several years, she has become one of the most influential voices in sports when it comes to conversations about mental health, boundaries, and what it means to prioritize yourself in a culture that often rewards self-sacrifice.

This weekend, Biles revealed she recently experienced a serious medical emergency that she described as a near-death experience.

In a series of posts shared to Instagram Stories, the 29-year-old Olympic champion posted photos from a hospital bed, including images of hospital wristbands and flowers sent by loved ones. While she did not disclose exactly what happened, she wrote that “almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week” and called it “one of, if not the scariest experience of my life.” According to reports from the Houston Chronicle and other outlets, Biles said she has spent the week resting and plans to share more details later.

Biles also noted that the experience felt especially frightening because her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, was away at training camp when the incident occurred. She thanked her close friends and family members who checked on her, visited her, and sent flowers while she recovered.

For now, many of the details remain unknown. What is clear is that the revelation stunned fans who have become accustomed to seeing Biles as nearly invincible.

But perhaps that’s exactly why the moment resonated so deeply.

For years, Biles has challenged the notion that elite athletes — particularly Black women — are supposed to push through pain without complaint. In 2021, she sparked a global conversation when she stepped back from competition during the Tokyo Olympics to protect her mental health. At the time, some critics questioned her decision. History has largely vindicated it.

Her return to dominance, including a triumphant showing at the Paris Olympics, only reinforced what many supporters already believed: strength isn’t defined by how much suffering a person can endure in silence. Sometimes strength looks like saying, “I need help.” (The Guardian⁠)

That’s part of what makes this latest update feel bigger than a celebrity health scare.

Black women are often celebrated for being resilient, dependable, and capable of carrying enormous burdens. Yet those same expectations can leave little room for vulnerability, rest, or recovery. Biles has spent much of her career pushing back against that narrative, openly discussing therapy, trauma, mental wellness, and the physical toll of performing at the highest level.

Now, as supporters wait to learn more about what happened, many are simply grateful that she is here to tell the story herself.

For a woman who has spent years redefining what courage looks like, perhaps the most powerful message is the simplest one: even superheroes need time to heal.