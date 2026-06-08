‘Set the record straight’: Ashley Everett shifts the narrative about Beyoncé beef rumors, retirement and more with new venture

When you’re a public figure on any level of fame, every little thing posted and shared on the internet can be twisted into something. Ashley Everett has been on both sides of it.

As a former dance captain for Beyoncé, Everett has seen her life enter the spotlight both for a massive public proposal to choosing herself and her own path. After constant rumors and discussions about her, Everett has opted to launch a new series titled “NDA: Next Destination Ahead,” and in the debut episode, she decided to put everything out there for the world to hear, to control her narrative.

“So, apparently, I’ve retired. I’ve been fired. Beyoncé hates me,” she began. “We’re beefing. Everyone has had a field day with their own rumors. So, I’m just here to set the record straight and tell my story in my voice.”

For years, Everett was part of Beyoncé’s dance team, from an audition in 2007 to becoming one of the most easily recognizable figures on any Beyoncé tour. After she stepped away in 2018, Everett dove deeper into content creation, and since she was tied to several NDAs, she couldn’t show off dance routines from her time on those tours with Beyoncé, so she pivoted to hair, makeup and more.

The “Renaissance Tour” was a change for Everett, as it was the first Beyoncé tour she did not participate in since 2007, but her relationship with Beyoncé didn’t end there as she appeared during the “Cowboy Carter” special for Netflix. However, Everett caught flack online for liking a post that claimed Beyoncé was overrated, something she considered an honest mistake as she quickly unliked the photo. But social media blew it up into an entire ordeal, figuring that Everett had an issue.

The former dance captain quickly put that belief to bed.

“All the rumors and all the narratives are out there? I don’t think any of it’s true,” she said. “No, I didn’t fall out with Beyoncé. Have you seen the video of when I came to the Renaissance tour? And she shouted me out and she was like, ‘ASHLEY, WE LOVE YOU.’ We did not fall out. Beyoncé and I are cool. I did the Christmas show, we hugged, we chatted, we caught up. We’re great, there’s no beef.”

After saying she’d happily dance with Beyoncé again, Everett shared what the online chatter had taught her.

“I think the biggest lesson I’ve learned from it is not to take it personal,” she said. “Because these people don’t know you. They don’t know anything. They don’t know anything close to the truth because all these rumors are not true clearly.”